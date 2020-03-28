Connections

This photo also taken while on a walk along the country road today.
We've been struggling a bit with not being able to see friends and family during the lockdown and have tried our best to keep in touch by text, email, phone calls etc., particularly with my elderly mother who lives on her own, not far from here. We're doing our best to support each other through this.
We've also noticed that (at least some) people are friendlier, greeting us, smiling and waving while at the same time being careful to keep that 2m distance from each other! We're all in this together.