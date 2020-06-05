Sign up
Puketapu
A view of Whakatane this morning from part way up Puketapu (ancient pa site).
We stayed in Whakatane for two nights with the main aim of finding a handful of specific geocaches, part of a 'geotour' which highlights historic sites throughout NZ.
I have a tree theme going today with some more images posted here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2020-06-05
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras-2/2020-06-05
5th June 2020
5th Jun 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
trees
,
nz
,
geocaching
,
whakatane
,
panasonic-g9
