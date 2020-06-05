Previous
Puketapu by chikadnz
301 / 365

Puketapu

A view of Whakatane this morning from part way up Puketapu (ancient pa site).
We stayed in Whakatane for two nights with the main aim of finding a handful of specific geocaches, part of a 'geotour' which highlights historic sites throughout NZ.

I have a tree theme going today with some more images posted here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2020-06-05
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras-2/2020-06-05
