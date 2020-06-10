Sign up
303 / 365
Estuary Reflections
A view of the estuary near the motorcamp where we're staying again this week. The tide was in and the water very calm this morning.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
reflections
,
blue
,
water
,
tauranga
,
nz
,
panasonic-g9
