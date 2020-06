Tree by the Riverside

After a busy day @nzkites and I returned to the riverside where our motorhome is parked for a few days, just in time for some nice light before the sun went down.As yesterday was the shortest day in this part of the world (Southern Hemisphere), we're looking forward to the days gradually lengthening from now on.I've posted an extra for the day here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2020-06-22