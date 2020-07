When the rain stopped @nzkites and I swapped cameras so he could try out my new G9 with a long lens on some bird capture settings. He was impressed. Meanwhile I tried to get my head around his little Olympus camera with a shorter lens on it. We walked along the riverside from where we were staying and found a geocache nearby as well. He has ridden this cycleway but I haven't as yet.The riverbank has been reinforced with fine netting and lots of young trees have been planted along here.I've posted a second photo for the day here: https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2020-07-07