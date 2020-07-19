Sign up
336 / 365
Low Tide, Thames Coast
Our first stop on our week away to the Coromandel peninsula - Thames.
Our view while finding (actually not finding) a geocache this afternoon. The view was worth it.
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
b&w
,
beach
,
nz
,
monochrome
,
panasonic-g9
