Boardwalk
We went looking for a geocache along the boardwalk near the motorcamp late this afternoon. Our search was unsuccessful this time, but we did capture our photo for the day.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
winter
trees
nz
panasonic-g9
SandraD
ace
Lovely capture
September 1st, 2020
