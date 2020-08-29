Previous
Next
Boardwalk by chikadnz
346 / 365

Boardwalk

We went looking for a geocache along the boardwalk near the motorcamp late this afternoon. Our search was unsuccessful this time, but we did capture our photo for the day.

29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

SandraD ace
Lovely capture
September 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise