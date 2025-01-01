Previous
Summer Blues by chikadnz
Photo 465

Summer Blues

Happy New Year!
Mauao ('The Mount') and Matakana Island from the other side of Tauranga Harbour.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

chikadnz

Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
kali ace
Happy new year, back for another round of 365?
January 13th, 2025  
