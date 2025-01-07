Sign up
Photo 471
Streamside at Dusk
I was checking out another potential spot for viewing aurora. This is looking south but the expressway lights would have been a problem.
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
new zealand
,
galaxy a15
