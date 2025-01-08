Previous
Next
Number Three by chikadnz
Photo 472

Number Three

My brother and sister-in-law gifted Mum a puzzle advent calendar for Christmas.
There are 12 jigsaw puzzles with a vintage nature theme, each in it's own little box with a picture. Today we helped her complete the third one.
8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact