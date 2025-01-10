Previous
Share with Care by chikadnz
Share with Care

A combined walkway / cycleway we visited today; our first bike ride this year.
chikadnz

@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Casablanca ace
Lovely composition
January 14th, 2025  
