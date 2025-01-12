Previous
Fish by chikadnz
Photo 476

Fish

We had fish'n'chips for dinner tonight. This mural is inside our favourite local takeaway shop. The whole family helps, with the youngest taking orders at the counter.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

chikadnz

Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
