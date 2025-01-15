Sign up
Green Flag
This was actually a green shadecloth above the viewing area of a softball diamond.
I've posted another photo from today here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/extras/2025-01-15
15th January 2025
15th Jan 25
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
galaxy a15
