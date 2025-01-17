Sign up
Previous
Photo 481
Dusk
A busy day ended with a gentle sunset.
17th January 2025
17th Jan 25
2
0
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
773
photos
32
followers
69
following
131% complete
View this month »
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
new zealand
,
galaxy a15
Maggiemae
ace
Sounds like you find the everyday posting of a photo a bit difficult for your way of life. Might I introduce the idea that your life is more important. However it pays to keep in touch with 365 and learn lots!
This is a nice quiet evening photo of what you see now!
January 18th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
What a lovely soft picture.
January 18th, 2025
This is a nice quiet evening photo of what you see now!