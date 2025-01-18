Previous
Maize by chikadnz
Maize

We have been staying at Maramatanga Reserve where there are tennis courts, a rugby field and cricket pitch... and fields planted with maize on either side. The sports fields have been surprisingly quiet.
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

chikadnz

Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Photo Details

