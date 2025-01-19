Previous
Meterbox Mural by chikadnz
Photo 483

Meterbox Mural

A closer look at the design on a building in Maramatanga Park, where we have been staying over the weekend.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
132% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That's so cool! Are you still travelling around? I have often thought of you two and wondered where you might be next.
January 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact