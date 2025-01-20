Previous
Time for a Haircut by chikadnz
Photo 484

Time for a Haircut

John @nzkites visited the barber this afternoon. I was able to take three shots on my phone without drawing attention; this was the best of them.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Photo Details

