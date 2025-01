Faded Roses

We had another busy day with chores today, but spent a little time at Mum's place in the afternoon. This photo is from the rose bush at the front of her section. I trimmed the dead heads off it a week or two ago but need to do them again soon.



Today was also the eighth anniversary of Dad's passing. We hope to take Mum to visit his memorial plaque at the cemetery next week, weather permitting. Where do the years go?