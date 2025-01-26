Previous
Whakamarama Hills II by chikadnz
Photo 490

Whakamarama Hills II

Looking approx west across the countryside north of Tauranga. It was a very wet day so this was a quick capture between the showers.

We are staying on a friends' property up in the hills for a few days.
chikadnz

