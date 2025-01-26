Sign up
Previous
Photo 490
Whakamarama Hills II
Looking approx west across the countryside north of Tauranga. It was a very wet day so this was a quick capture between the showers.
We are staying on a friends' property up in the hills for a few days.
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
landscape
,
rural
,
new zealand
,
galaxy a15
