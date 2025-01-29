Previous
Stream, Puketoki Reserve by chikadnz
Stream, Puketoki Reserve

This is a favourite spot we have visited a few times over the last few years. There is a freedom camping spot nearby and a lovely bush walk on the other side of the road, where we have seen NZ robins, wood pigeons (kereru) and other native and introduced birds. It's a popular area for dog walking / swimming and picnics. Probably the only downside is poor internet and phone signal here.

We were staying at a friend's place in the Whakamarama hills not far away, so paid a brief visit to the reserve before packing up to move back into town.

The orange flowers are montbretia, which grows wild on the roadsides and flowers in summer. I forget it's name and have to look it up every year!

29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

chikadnz

@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
