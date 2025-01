Papamoa Beach

Another hot summer's day in the Bay of Plenty.



I took Mum across to Papamoa this afternoon to visit her sister. They are both in their eighties (in fact Mum will be 90 in a few months' time) and although they talk on the phone twice a week, they don't see each other very often. While they were putting the world to rights, I got our washing done at the local laundromat and made a quick visit to the beach to find a geocache and capture a photo for today.



Happy to complete my first month!