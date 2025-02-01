Sign up
Photo 496
Low Tide, Maxwells Rd
We are staying at another free camping area for two nights, and I went for a photo walk this evening. This is Mauao (Mt Maunganui) from the estuary near the railway bridge, not far from where we're parked.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
sea
landscape
new zealand
galaxy a15
