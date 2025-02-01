Previous
Low Tide, Maxwells Rd by chikadnz
Low Tide, Maxwells Rd

We are staying at another free camping area for two nights, and I went for a photo walk this evening. This is Mauao (Mt Maunganui) from the estuary near the railway bridge, not far from where we're parked.

1st February 2025

chikadnz

