Previous
Photo 499
Tunnel
This feels like a tunnel but is actually an underpass, as another road crosses above it.
Photographed today while travelling back into central Tauranga from the suburb of Welcome Bay.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
road
,
b&w
,
monochrome
,
new zealand
,
galaxy a15
