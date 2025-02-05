Previous
Illusions by chikadnz
Illusions

"It's cloud illusions I recall,
I really don't know clouds at all"
(from Both Sides Now, Joni Mitchell)

I went looking for a photo today, and later said to @nzkites, if you're lacking inspiration, look up!

I've never seen a cloud like this before. It reminded me of a jellyfish, or maybe a parachute?!

Photographed this afternoon at Waipuna Park, Welcome Bay.
chikadnz

Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
