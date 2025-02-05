Sign up
Illusions
"It's cloud illusions I recall,
I really don't know clouds at all"
(from Both Sides Now, Joni Mitchell)
I went looking for a photo today, and later said to
@nzkites
, if you're lacking inspiration, look up!
I've never seen a cloud like this before. It reminded me of a jellyfish, or maybe a parachute?!
Photographed this afternoon at Waipuna Park, Welcome Bay.
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
Tags
clouds
galaxy a15
