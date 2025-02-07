Previous
Rotary Park by chikadnz
Photo 502

Rotary Park

Photographed this morning, looking across the estuary from the suburb of Maungatapu to Welcome Bay, Tauranga.

Yesterday being a public holiday, there was a large family gathering in the park for someone's 50th birthday. Today it was very peaceful in comparison!

We are allowed to park our motorhome in a designated area here for a maximum of two days per month; this applies to most of the freedom camping spots in Tauranga. Breaking the rules can lead to a fine of up to NZ$800. This doesn't apply to the homeless, of whom there seem to be more and more, living in cars or tents. There was a tent set up in the bush to the right of these trees.
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
Hi, I'm Janice from New Zealand. I was inspired to start my first 365 photo-a-day project in February 2018, by a speaker at our camera...
137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Martyn Drage ace
A lovely tree and view
February 7th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
So inviting.
February 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact