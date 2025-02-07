Rotary Park

Photographed this morning, looking across the estuary from the suburb of Maungatapu to Welcome Bay, Tauranga.



Yesterday being a public holiday, there was a large family gathering in the park for someone's 50th birthday. Today it was very peaceful in comparison!



We are allowed to park our motorhome in a designated area here for a maximum of two days per month; this applies to most of the freedom camping spots in Tauranga. Breaking the rules can lead to a fine of up to NZ$800. This doesn't apply to the homeless, of whom there seem to be more and more, living in cars or tents. There was a tent set up in the bush to the right of these trees.