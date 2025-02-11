Previous
In the Garden by chikadnz
Photo 506

In the Garden

We have been staying at a friend's place for a few days, keeping an eye on her elderly husband while she is away.

As well as other plants, she has a few cacti and succulents in her small garden. I liked the colour and star shape of this one, and managed to capture it between rain showers today.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

chikadnz

Photo Details

