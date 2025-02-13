Previous
Street Art, Omokoroa by chikadnz
Street Art, Omokoroa

On the toilet block at the sports grounds, which also happens to be a freedom camping area.

A nearby plaque says:
"Live Life Omokoroa"
A mural developed from a concept design by Stella Clark, building on the ideas of children from local schools.
13th February 2025

chikadnz

@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me
