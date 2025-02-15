Previous
Çooneys Reserve, Omokoroa by chikadnz
Photo 510

Çooneys Reserve, Omokoroa

Photographed from the walkway near the reserve this evening. When the tide is right there are lots of birds in the estuary. We were impressed by the newly built bird hide / observatory, but the birds were shy today.

See my Flash of Red February image for today here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/themes-and-chal/2025-02-15
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

chikadnz

