Photo 511
Between the Gums
Photographed during a break in the rain this afternoon.
Huharua Park, Plummers Point, Tauranga
16th February 2025
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
trees
,
new zealand
,
galaxy a15
