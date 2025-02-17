Robin's Skateboard

While on our weekly visit to the laundromat today, I got talking to an interesting character who was sheltering from the rain. He told me his name was Robin and he's known locally as Robin Hood. Unfortunately he declined to have his photo taken for what I think were religious reasons, but was happy for me to photograph his skateboard, which was decorated with paua shell among other things.



He described himself as 'quirky', saying he had been skateboarding since he was seven, and homeless for 40 years (he's now 58). He lives in a tent in the bush and loves the birdlife, his favourites being the fantail (piwakawaka), tui and ruru (NZ native owl, also known as morepork due to it's call). He likes to listen to talkback radio and read the Bible.



When he had finished the hot drink from his thermos he headed off, leaving a paperback Bible for young people on the table.



I thought a collage would work best to show off his artwork.







