Previous
Robin's Skateboard by chikadnz
Photo 512

Robin's Skateboard

While on our weekly visit to the laundromat today, I got talking to an interesting character who was sheltering from the rain. He told me his name was Robin and he's known locally as Robin Hood. Unfortunately he declined to have his photo taken for what I think were religious reasons, but was happy for me to photograph his skateboard, which was decorated with paua shell among other things.

He described himself as 'quirky', saying he had been skateboarding since he was seven, and homeless for 40 years (he's now 58). He lives in a tent in the bush and loves the birdlife, his favourites being the fantail (piwakawaka), tui and ruru (NZ native owl, also known as morepork due to it's call). He likes to listen to talkback radio and read the Bible.

When he had finished the hot drink from his thermos he headed off, leaving a paperback Bible for young people on the table.

I thought a collage would work best to show off his artwork.



17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact