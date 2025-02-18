Sign up
Photo 513
Gums at Sunset
After a wet and windy day yesterday, today's weather was better and we were treated to a lovely sunset. I left my evening meal half-eaten on the table to go out and photograph it!
At Huharua Park, Plummers Point, Tauranga.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
sunset
,
trees
,
clouds
,
new zealand
,
galaxy a15
