Gums at Sunset by chikadnz
Gums at Sunset

After a wet and windy day yesterday, today's weather was better and we were treated to a lovely sunset. I left my evening meal half-eaten on the table to go out and photograph it!

At Huharua Park, Plummers Point, Tauranga.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

chikadnz

