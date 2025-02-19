Previous
Incoming Rainstorm by chikadnz
Photo 514

Incoming Rainstorm

I noticed the late afternoon light on the boats then saw a (double) rainbow developing. We had quite a heavy shower of rain not long afterwards.

Cooney Reserve, Omokoroa
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

chikadnz

