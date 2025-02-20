Sign up
Previous
Photo 515
Sunset, Cooney Reserve
We were treated to another pretty sunset this evening.
I made several attempts at ICM (in-camera movement) using my phone; this was one of the more successful ones.
Cooney Reserve, Omokoroa, north of Tauranga.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
icm
,
galaxy a15
