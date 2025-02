A view of Omokoroa estuary and harbour from the observatory (bird hide) at Cooney Reserve. The viewing 'portholes' have tinted plastic covers that can be slid or lifted open. We spent some time there around high tide today as had heard this was the best time to see birds close by, but other than a group of pied stilts, things were pretty quiet. At other times we have seen godwits, pied oystercatchers and banded rail.For a view of the interior of the observatory, see here: