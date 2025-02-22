Sign up
Photo 517
Track, Puketoki Reserve
This was photographed from near the entrance to the reserve. I'm still figuring out what my phone camera is capable of, and was pleased to get this shallow depth of field.
I posted a photo last month of the stream on the opposite side of the road, here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-01-29
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
chikadnz
ace
@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
trees
bush
new zealand
shallow dof
galaxy a15
Casablanca
ace
Nice focus
February 23rd, 2025
