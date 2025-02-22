Previous
Track, Puketoki Reserve by chikadnz
Photo 517

Track, Puketoki Reserve

This was photographed from near the entrance to the reserve. I'm still figuring out what my phone camera is capable of, and was pleased to get this shallow depth of field.

I posted a photo last month of the stream on the opposite side of the road, here:
https://365project.org/chikadnz/365/2025-01-29
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

chikadnz

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nice focus
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact