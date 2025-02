Silver Fern in Monochrome

Photographed today in the Puketoki Reserve; this is the underside of a silver fern, one of the symbols of New Zealand.



From Wikipedia: Alsophila tricolor, synonym Cyathea dealbata, commonly known as the silver fern or silver tree-fern, or as ponga or punga, is a species of medium-sized tree fern, endemic to New Zealand. The fern is usually recognisable by the silver-white colour of the under-surface of mature fronds.