Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 521
Smiles
Graffiti near the motorcamp, photographed on a short photo walk before taking John
@nzkites
to the dentist his afternoon. Now hopeful of a few quiet days for recovery.
Also tagging this for the 52 Week Challenge - Week 9: Smartphone Photography.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
848
photos
42
followers
76
following
142% complete
View this month »
514
515
516
517
518
519
520
521
Latest from all albums
158
518
519
159
160
520
161
521
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
graffiti
,
street art
,
galaxy a15
,
52wc-2025-w9
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close