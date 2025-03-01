Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 524
Seagulls, Hairini Bridge
We visited the bridge near the motorcamp early this evening as the sun was going down over the Waimapu Estuary.
The area is well known to local photographers for the white-fronted terns that nest on the supports of the old bridge.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
855
photos
42
followers
76
following
143% complete
View this month »
518
519
520
521
522
523
524
525
Latest from all albums
521
522
162
163
523
524
163
525
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
birds
,
water
,
galaxy a15
Casablanca
ace
Like the incoming guy!
March 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close