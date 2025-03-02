Caitlin's Dogs

On Friday evening we discovered there was a dog agility event being held here over the weekend, as several competitors from out of town had arrived to stay in the motorcamp. My niece in the South Island is very involved with dog agility so I struck up a conversation with one of the new arrivals. Not only did she know Jasmine but she also owns a dog from the same koolie breeder in Australia.



Unfortunately we had other commitments so didn't get to the event until after lunch on Sunday, by which time they were packing up. I asked the owner of these two if I could photograph them and she was happy to oblige. The light wasn't the best, but they posed beautifully for the camera. On talking more with the young lady, she told me her name was Caitlin (I didn't find out the dogs' names) and she also knew of Jasmine as they follow each other on Instagram. Small world!



I managed to catch up with the koolie owner again, and meet the dog that is related to Jasmine's dog. He was a lovely friendly boy, only 9months old.



Meanwhile, Jasmine was competing in an event in Cromwell this weekend.



I had been mulling over whether I should do the March rainbow challenge, but didn't realise until afterwards that the dogs' coats perfectly matched the first two colours of the month!