Previous
Photo 526
Dappled
Late afternoon light through the trees playing on the wall...
I'm in catch-up mode, having (hopefully!) sorted out some computer issues we've been having this week.
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I've been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me
Tags
light
,
urban abstract
,
galaxy a15
Casablanca
ace
Like clouds on there! Hope your computer settles down.
March 6th, 2025
