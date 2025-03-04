Previous
Symmetry by chikadnz
Photo 527

Symmetry

When dropping off our tax returns to the accountant today, I was looking for my photo of the day and saw this across the street.

It's part of the Holy Trinity Anglican church complex. The original church was built of kauri in 1873 but was badly damaged by an arson attack in 1999, and a more modern building took its place. This building is over to the side of the main complex and I believe it's the church hall.

I have a B&W photo I took of the fire-damaged church somewhere, I will have to dig it out.
