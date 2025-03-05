Tide Lines, Whareroa Reserve

This is the view from another freedom camping spot in the Tauranga area, where we have been staying this week. It is adjacent to a boat ramp and a marae; private property owned by a Maori community starts at the fenceline on the left in the background. There are four spaces for self-contained vehicles to park overnight, for a maximum of two nights per month.



The views are lovely but the area can be very busy; besides boat trailers, the carpark is also used as a truck stop. There is often a lot of traffic noise from the main road, and when the wind is blowing the right (or wrong!) way, we can smell the fertiliser works next door.



I nearly forgot to mention that background centre is the airport, so it's a great area for plane-spotting too!