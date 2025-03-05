Previous
Next
Tide Lines, Whareroa Reserve by chikadnz
Photo 528

Tide Lines, Whareroa Reserve

This is the view from another freedom camping spot in the Tauranga area, where we have been staying this week. It is adjacent to a boat ramp and a marae; private property owned by a Maori community starts at the fenceline on the left in the background. There are four spaces for self-contained vehicles to park overnight, for a maximum of two nights per month.

The views are lovely but the area can be very busy; besides boat trailers, the carpark is also used as a truck stop. There is often a lot of traffic noise from the main road, and when the wind is blowing the right (or wrong!) way, we can smell the fertiliser works next door.

I nearly forgot to mention that background centre is the airport, so it's a great area for plane-spotting too!
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Janice (chikadnz)

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
144% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact