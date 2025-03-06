Previous
Tank Art by chikadnz
Photo 529

Tank Art

When returning to our freedom camping spot today I took a wrong turn and ended up here, so I took the opportunity to get my photo of the day. We often drive past this side street but the mural hasn't appeared in my 365 before.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Janice (chikadnz)

@chikadnz
