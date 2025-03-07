Sign up
Tiddlers, Whareroa Reserve
This morning I walked out onto the floating jetty for a different view. The tide was low but the water was still quite deep in this area. When I looked down I was fascinated by these tiny fish.
Unfortunately posting to my 365 project is being held up by ongoing computer issues. Aagh.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
water
,
fish
,
galaxy a15
