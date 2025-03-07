Previous
Tiddlers, Whareroa Reserve by chikadnz
Photo 530

Tiddlers, Whareroa Reserve

This morning I walked out onto the floating jetty for a different view. The tide was low but the water was still quite deep in this area. When I looked down I was fascinated by these tiny fish.

Unfortunately posting to my 365 project is being held up by ongoing computer issues. Aagh.

7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Janice (chikadnz)

ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
145% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact