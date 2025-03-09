Sign up
Previous
Photo 532
Catching the Sun
Photographed early evening as the sun was going down. We went for a wander to the nearby wharf and I managed to get a few shots here without being noticed.
Posting this on the 14th, trying to catch up after having ongoing computer issues this week, hopefully sorted now!
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
0
0
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
b&w
,
sunset
,
fishing
,
monochrome
,
wharf
,
galaxy a15
