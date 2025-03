Morning, Wairoa River

Just outside of Tauranga city, this river is tidal, We are parked here for a few nights this week, so making the most of the views. Its officially autumn (fall) now and the nights are cooler, but we are still getting some clear-sky hot days.



I'm in catch-up mode after having computer issues last week and being kept busy with other things; so I'm posting this on the 17th.