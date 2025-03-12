Previous
Evening on the River by chikadnz
Photo 535

Evening on the River

Another one from the Wairoa River, photographed this evening: sunset and moonrise (from behind cloud) over the railway bridge.
12th March 2025 12th Mar 25

Janice (chikadnz)

@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
