Photo 536
Railway, Te Puna
The railway line runs close to where we've been staying, beside the Wairoa River.
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
Tags
b&w
railway
monochrome
galaxy a15
