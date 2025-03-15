Poplars, Carlton Reserve

We have moved away from the river and are parked nearer to town now. I went for a walk along the pathway through the reserve this morning, and discovered these trees had already changed colour. Autumn (fall) officially began here on the 1st March.



There were a lot of people in the reserve today due to a softball tournament, so the carpark was very busy. I took a few photos of the players on my camera (as did my husband) but haven't had a chance to do any editing yet, so they may make an appearance at a later date. This one was taken on my phone.

