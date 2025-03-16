Previous
Palm Shadows by chikadnz
Photo 539

Palm Shadows

We spent some time at the storage shed today, trying to sort out a few things and lighten the load in the motorhome. This is one of the palms they have growing there. I thought it looked a bit sad, but I liked the shadow it cast on the wall.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Janice (chikadnz)

