Palm Shadows
We spent some time at the storage shed today, trying to sort out a few things and lighten the load in the motorhome. This is one of the palms they have growing there. I thought it looked a bit sad, but I liked the shadow it cast on the wall.
16th March 2025
Janice (chikadnz)
ace
@chikadnz
I’ve been interested in photography since I was a child, as a way of recording the world around me (I always said it was because...
shadows
galaxy a15
